At least 2 dead, 5 injured after student shoots teacher & classmates in Torreon, Mexico – reports (VIDEOS)

Two people have reportedly died and a further five were injured in a school shooting in the Mexican city of Torreon. Local reports say that a student brought the weapon to class.

Local media initially reported 3 dead, but the number was later lowered to two, with five others reportedly admitted to hospital.

Footage from outside the Colegio Cervantes school shows anxious parents and children gathered around. The school was evacuated after the alarm was raised when shots were fired shortly before 9am local time.

#ULTIMAHORA Terrible lo que acontece en #Torreon alumno mata a 2 compañeros y lesiona a 3 más. Col. Cervantes. pic.twitter.com/1Fd2cjKARf — Soy Reportero! (@PerezPacheco_JC) January 10, 2020

heridos tras el tiroteo en el #ColegioCervantes de #Torreon son llevados graves al hospital Español. solicitan Sangre Urgente. pic.twitter.com/TJuqwu0qGH — RAMIRO ESCOTO (@Ramiro_Escoto) January 10, 2020

Torreon mayor Jorge Zermeno said the boy turned the gun on himself after shooting his teachers and classmates, leaving two people dead.

It's unclear how old the child allegedly behind the attack was, with reports of his age varying from 8 to 12.

The injured, which reportedly include a 7-year-old girl, are being treated at the Sanatorio Espanol hospital, media said.

A police investigation is underway to establish the motive for the attack.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!