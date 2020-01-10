 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 2 dead, 5 injured after student shoots teacher & classmates in Torreon, Mexico – reports (VIDEOS)

10 Jan, 2020 15:30
File photo © REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Two people have reportedly died and a further five were injured in a school shooting in the Mexican city of Torreon. Local reports say that a student brought the weapon to class.

Local media initially reported 3 dead, but the number was later lowered to two, with five others reportedly admitted to hospital.

Footage from outside the Colegio Cervantes school shows anxious parents and children gathered around. The school was evacuated after the alarm was raised when shots were fired shortly before 9am local time.

Torreon mayor Jorge Zermeno said the boy turned the gun on himself after shooting his teachers and classmates, leaving two people dead.

It's unclear how old the child allegedly behind the attack was, with reports of his age varying from 8 to 12. 

The injured, which reportedly include a 7-year-old girl, are being treated at the Sanatorio Espanol hospital, media said.

A police investigation is underway to establish the motive for the attack.

