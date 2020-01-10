 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Killing of Soleimani 'wake-up call' to get rid of US presence in the region – Iran's envoy to UN

10 Jan, 2020 10:54
A US soldier guarding the Baghdad Embassy Compound in Iraq on January 3, 2020. © Sgt. Kyle Tabot / US Department of Defense / AFP
The killing of Qassem Soleimani by the US has not only crossed crucial "red lines" but provided an impetus to expel American troops from the Middle East, an Iranian envoy to the UN's office in Geneva told RT.

The assassination of Major General Soleimani had "surpassed the red lines that distinguish barbarism from civilized rules of engagement," Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh told RT's Afshin Rattansi on his show Going Underground.

The diplomat argued that the raid served as "a wake-up call for the people in the region and beyond."

I think this is the beginning of a process: the people of our region would get rid of the American presence because… it has brought nothing except misery, war and hatred.

