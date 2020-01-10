 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH Ukrainian jet BURNING during minute-long descent before crash near Tehran

10 Jan, 2020 09:57
Get short URL
WATCH Ukrainian jet BURNING during minute-long descent before crash near Tehran
© YouTube / RT
Footage purportedly showing the last moments of the Ukrainian Boeing 737-800 that crashed in Iran, killing 176 on board, has emerged online. The burning plane was airborne for about a minute before plummeting to its fiery doom.

The video was apparently shot by a motorist who was driving near the Iranian capital on Wednesday. It shows a bright flaming dot in the skies – apparently the Ukrainian jet – slowly moving towards the ground.

The plane remains airborne for about a minute before crashing and exploding in a massive fireball on the horizon.

The causes of the crash remain unknown and the official investigation has only begun. The incident, however, has already prompted allegations that the aircraft might have been downed by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, though no actual proof for that has been provided yet. Tehran, for its part, has firmly rejected such accusations.

Also on rt.com Ukrainian president Zelensky calls on US, Canada & UK to provide evidence that Tehran jet was downed

"The Ukrainian aircraft was on fire for more than one minute," Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, said. "If it had been hit by a missile, it would have exploded immediately."

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies