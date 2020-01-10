WATCH Ukrainian jet BURNING during minute-long descent before crash near Tehran
The video was apparently shot by a motorist who was driving near the Iranian capital on Wednesday. It shows a bright flaming dot in the skies – apparently the Ukrainian jet – slowly moving towards the ground.
New #video for the #ukraineplanecrash that shows the plane on fire for around 56 seconds before it crashed #Iran#UkrainianAirlinespic.twitter.com/4ZfSFSRqqq— Ali Hashem علي هاشم (@alihashem_tv) 10 января 2020 г.
The plane remains airborne for about a minute before crashing and exploding in a massive fireball on the horizon.
The causes of the crash remain unknown and the official investigation has only begun. The incident, however, has already prompted allegations that the aircraft might have been downed by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, though no actual proof for that has been provided yet. Tehran, for its part, has firmly rejected such accusations.Also on rt.com Ukrainian president Zelensky calls on US, Canada & UK to provide evidence that Tehran jet was downed
"The Ukrainian aircraft was on fire for more than one minute," Ali Abedzadeh, head of Iran's Civil Aviation Organization, said. "If it had been hit by a missile, it would have exploded immediately."
