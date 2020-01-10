 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Panic mode? Iran could have access to nuclear weapon in 1 or 2 years, French FM warns

10 Jan, 2020 07:51
Get short URL
Panic mode? Iran could have access to nuclear weapon in 1 or 2 years, French FM warns
FILE PHOTO The IR-8 centrifuges at Natanz nuclear power plant in Iran. © Atomic Energy Organization of Iran / AFP
French foreign chief Jean-Yves Le Drian has claimed that in case Iran violates nuclear deal (JCPOA), it could get a nuclear bomb in a very short period.

"If they continue with unravelling the Vienna agreement, then yes, within a fairly short period of time, within a fairly short period of time, between one and two years, they could have access to a nuclear weapon, which is not an option", Le Drian told RTL radio.

On Friday EU foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting to discuss ways of reducing tensions between United States and Iran.

Also on rt.com Iran ‘not interested’ in having nukes, will stick to JCPOA once given benefits in return – UN envoy

Iran’s decision to lift restrictions on uranium enrichment after a US airstrike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport made headlines in Western media, with some speculating that the Islamic Republic could be seeking nuclear weapons.  

Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, reassured the public that this is not the case – even though the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is now in jeopardy.

There is “no place for nuclear weapons in Iran’s defensive doctrine,” he told PBS Newshour, adding that the country is also abiding by the Non-Proliferation Treaty – a 1968 pact that aims for nuclear disarmament and sets standards for arms control.

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies