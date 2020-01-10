Panic mode? Iran could have access to nuclear weapon in 1 or 2 years, French FM warns

French foreign chief Jean-Yves Le Drian has claimed that in case Iran violates nuclear deal (JCPOA), it could get a nuclear bomb in a very short period.

"If they continue with unravelling the Vienna agreement, then yes, within a fairly short period of time, within a fairly short period of time, between one and two years, they could have access to a nuclear weapon, which is not an option", Le Drian told RTL radio.

On Friday EU foreign ministers will hold an emergency meeting to discuss ways of reducing tensions between United States and Iran.

Also on rt.com Iran ‘not interested’ in having nukes, will stick to JCPOA once given benefits in return – UN envoy

Iran’s decision to lift restrictions on uranium enrichment after a US airstrike that killed Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani near Baghdad International Airport made headlines in Western media, with some speculating that the Islamic Republic could be seeking nuclear weapons.

Iran’s ambassador to the UN, Majid Takht-Ravanchi, reassured the public that this is not the case – even though the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is now in jeopardy.

There is “no place for nuclear weapons in Iran’s defensive doctrine,” he told PBS Newshour, adding that the country is also abiding by the Non-Proliferation Treaty – a 1968 pact that aims for nuclear disarmament and sets standards for arms control.

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.