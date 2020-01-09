 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Australian Army tells residents they have 5 MINUTES to pack up and FLEE as uncontrollable fires descend on town

9 Jan, 2020 07:00
©  AFP / PETER PARKS
Residents of an Australian town have been told they have minutes to grab belongings and leave as bush fires race toward their homes.

An uncontrollable fire is approaching the town of Parndana as soldiers go door-to-door urging residents to evacuate, according to local media reports.

Military vehicles drove through the town as billows of smoke could be seen in the distance, videos posted to social media show.

Authorities activated an evacuation alarm as emergency workers scrambled to help locals flee the area.

Bushfires raging across the region have killed at least 26 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes, and scorched some eight million hectares (80,000 square kilometers). More than one billion animals and birds have died in the blazes, according to a study by the University of Sydney.

