Australian Army tells residents they have 5 MINUTES to pack up and FLEE as uncontrollable fires descend on town

Residents of an Australian town have been told they have minutes to grab belongings and leave as bush fires race toward their homes.

An uncontrollable fire is approaching the town of Parndana as soldiers go door-to-door urging residents to evacuate, according to local media reports.

Military vehicles drove through the town as billows of smoke could be seen in the distance, videos posted to social media show.

BREAKING: Army officers going door to door evacuating residents in Parndana. They’ve been given 5 minutes to pack up their belongings & leave.⁦@10NewsFirstAdl⁩ pic.twitter.com/TnXUjJr2S4 — Hannah Foord (@HannahFoord10) January 9, 2020

Bushfires are closing in on Parndana @9NewsAdelpic.twitter.com/DmvbyT30W5 — Harvey Biggs (@HarveyBiggs) January 9, 2020

Authorities activated an evacuation alarm as emergency workers scrambled to help locals flee the area.

The CFS evacuation alarm sounded in Parndana as they move to evacuate remaining residents.@10NewsFirstAdl@10NewsFirstpic.twitter.com/vi69rIt2Bo — Hannah Foord (@HannahFoord10) January 9, 2020

Bushfires raging across the region have killed at least 26 people, destroyed more than 2,000 homes, and scorched some eight million hectares (80,000 square kilometers). More than one billion animals and birds have died in the blazes, according to a study by the University of Sydney.

