 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

'Pakistan can never again be part of any war': Islamabad calls for international dialogue to reduce US-Iran tensions

9 Jan, 2020 06:01
Get short URL
'Pakistan can never again be part of any war': Islamabad calls for international dialogue to reduce US-Iran tensions
©  REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistan's Imran Khan has launched a diplomatic initiative to urge de-escalation between the United States and Iran, dispatching his foreign minister to consult with relevant parties and push for the UN to take action.

The prime minister announced that he had instructed Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to meet with his counterparts in Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United States to discuss growing tensions between Washington and Tehran. He also ordered General Qamar Javed Bajwa, chief of Pakistan's army staff, to consult with relevant military leaders about the situation.

"Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be part of any war," Khan wrote.

Islamabad also called on the UN Security Council to help resolve the crisis. Qureshi said on Wednesday that the standoff must be resolved through dialogue, and that the region "simply cannot afford another war."

A US drone strike killed senior Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad last week, who was reportedly in Iraq to negotiate de-escalation with Saudi Arabia. Iran retaliated with a series of missile strikes on US bases in the country. Tehran said the strikes were in self-defense and signaled that it was not seeking further escalation. US President Donald Trump said that further sanctions would be imposed on Iran, but that it was not necessary to respond militarily.

Also on rt.com Satellite images show MINOR but PINPOINT damage to US-Iraqi bases from Iranian missile attack, suggesting limited show of force

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies