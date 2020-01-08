 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
1 dead, 3 injured in 'targeted shooting' in downtown Ottawa (PHOTOS)

8 Jan, 2020 13:18
File photo © REUTERS/Shannon VanRaes
Police responded to reports of “many injuries” in a shooting in the Centretown part of the city before 7.30am local time, prompting the Canadian parliament’s security team to issue an "active shooter" warning to its employees.

The incident unfolded on Gilmour Street, and officers tweeted that a “coordinated response” was underway. 

One person was confirmed dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospital “in serious condition suffering from gunshot wounds.” Police also said one of the injured was a minor who was taken to Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

As the incident unfolded, the Parliament of Canada Protective Service sent an alert to federal employees warning of an "active shooter" at large.

An investigation into the shooting is underway, and police say though the shooter remains at large, "this is not considered an active shooter situation" and the area has been secured.

Police told CBC that they believe the shooting was targeted.

