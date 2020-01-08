1 dead, 3 injured in 'targeted shooting' in downtown Ottawa (PHOTOS)
The incident unfolded on Gilmour Street, and officers tweeted that a “coordinated response” was underway.
One person was confirmed dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospital “in serious condition suffering from gunshot wounds.” Police also said one of the injured was a minor who was taken to Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.
Shooting this morning on our street... worried for my neighbours. pic.twitter.com/yh2eSSwMEF— Kate Headley (@MsCommuniKate) January 8, 2020
Photos of the Gilmour Street shooting scene from our Francis Ferland. #OttNewspic.twitter.com/3DnC6XqrGk— CBC Ottawa (@CBCOttawa) January 8, 2020
As the incident unfolded, the Parliament of Canada Protective Service sent an alert to federal employees warning of an "active shooter" at large.
An investigation into the shooting is underway, and police say though the shooter remains at large, "this is not considered an active shooter situation" and the area has been secured.
Police told CBC that they believe the shooting was targeted.
