1 dead, 3 injured in 'targeted shooting' in downtown Ottawa (PHOTOS)

Police responded to reports of “many injuries” in a shooting in the Centretown part of the city before 7.30am local time, prompting the Canadian parliament’s security team to issue an "active shooter" warning to its employees.

The incident unfolded on Gilmour Street, and officers tweeted that a “coordinated response” was underway.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene and three others were taken to hospital “in serious condition suffering from gunshot wounds.” Police also said one of the injured was a minor who was taken to Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

Shooting this morning on our street... worried for my neighbours. pic.twitter.com/yh2eSSwMEF — Kate Headley (@MsCommuniKate) January 8, 2020

Photos of the Gilmour Street shooting scene from our Francis Ferland. #OttNewspic.twitter.com/3DnC6XqrGk — CBC Ottawa (@CBCOttawa) January 8, 2020

As the incident unfolded, the Parliament of Canada Protective Service sent an alert to federal employees warning of an "active shooter" at large.

An investigation into the shooting is underway, and police say though the shooter remains at large, "this is not considered an active shooter situation" and the area has been secured.

Police told CBC that they believe the shooting was targeted.

