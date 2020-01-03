 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police shoot knifeman trying to stab multiple people near Paris – reports
HomeWorld News

Killing of Iran's Quds Force chief Soleimani by US 'MOST LIKELY violates international law' – UN Rapporteur

3 Jan, 2020 13:48
Get short URL
Killing of Iran's Quds Force chief Soleimani by US 'MOST LIKELY violates international law' – UN Rapporteur
Iranians hold a picture of Major General Qasem Soleimani, who was killed in a US air strike in Baghdad, on January 3, 2020. © Mahmoud Zayyat / AFP
UN's top expert on extrajudicial executions said that Washington's decision to assassinate the commander of Iranian elite Quds Force Qassem Soleimani cannot be justified under international law.

Major General Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iran-backed Iraqi paramilitary Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, were killed in a US airstrike at Baghdad's airport on Friday morning.
 
The "targeted killings" of both men "most likely violate international law incl[uding] human rights law," UN's Special Rapporteur on Extrajudicial, Summary or Arbitrary Executions, Agnes Callamard wrote on social media shortly after the attack.

Outside the context of active hostilities, the use of drones or other means for targeted killing is almost never likely to be legal.

The human rights expert said that such an attack may have been justified to protect against "an imminent threat to life" or in self-defense, but this "test is unlikely to be met in these particular cases."

Lawful justifications for such killings are very narrowly defined and it is hard to imagine how any of these can apply to these killings.

The Pentagon argued that the airstrikes were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans." Callamard, however, dismissed this reasoning as being "very vague" and, therefore, unable to qualify as rationale to carry out targeted killings under international law.

Also on rt.com ‘Trump just threw a dynamite stick into a tinderbox’: US Democrats savage US strike that killed Iranian Quds chief Soleimani

Overall, eight more people died along with Soleimani and al-Muhandis. The UN rapporteur stressed that such "collateral" damage is also unlawful.

The airstrikes received praise among US President Donald Trump's allies in the Republican Party, but were called reckless and escalatory by his opponents in the Democratic Party.

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin urged for "stability" in the Middle East. "What is happening is what we feared: tensions between the United States and Iran are increasing," she told RTL radio.

Iranian officials have blasted the airstrikes as an "act of international terrorism," and promised to retaliate.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies