Iran-backed militia official killed at Baghdad airport in wake of missile attack targeting US & Iraqi military – report

2 Jan, 2020 22:58
FILE PHOTO: The Baghdad International Airport. ©  Wikipedia / Jim Gordon
Several rockets have landed at the Baghdad International Airport, located near US and Iraqi military installations. A senior official with the Iran-backed militia has been reportedly killed in an apparent retaliation.

Three rockets came down inside the airport perimeter near the air cargo terminal early Friday morning local time, Iraqi security media cell reported. The resulting explosions set two vehicles alight, injuring civilians, it said.

The incident forced the airport into an immediate shutdown.

All inbound and outbound flights at the airport have been cancelled or diverted for the time being.

There have also been unconfirmed reports of injuries among Iraqi military forces.

The airport is located next to the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC), which is used by diplomats and intelligence operatives, as well as the US-led anti-terrorist coalition forces in Iraq. The area is also home to the joint counter-terrorism center.

While no party has claimed responsibility for the attack, there have been reports that a senior official of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed when a car he was riding in was targeted in retaliation. The umbrella group of Shia militias integrated into the Iraq’s armed forces was blamed for the siege of the US embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

Muhammad Reza Al-Jabri, Director of Relations at the PMF, was reportedly killed in the apparent raid targeting the two vehicles, captured on video burning on the road leading to the airport.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

