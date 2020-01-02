Iran-backed militia official killed at Baghdad airport in wake of missile attack targeting US & Iraqi military – report

Several rockets have landed at the Baghdad International Airport, located near US and Iraqi military installations. A senior official with the Iran-backed militia has been reportedly killed in an apparent retaliation.

Three rockets came down inside the airport perimeter near the air cargo terminal early Friday morning local time, Iraqi security media cell reported. The resulting explosions set two vehicles alight, injuring civilians, it said.

#BREAKING#NOW The Security Media Cell of the Iraqi Prime Minister confirms that 3 rockets have landed in the vicinity of #Baghdad Airport and that a number of Iraqi civilians have been injured.#Iraq#Iran#USA#IRGCpic.twitter.com/spFYZ74pJL — Eva J. Koulouriotis - إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) January 2, 2020

The incident forced the airport into an immediate shutdown.

All inbound and outbound flights at the airport have been cancelled or diverted for the time being.

Interruption of all flights to and from #Baghdad International Airport with intense flight of American helicopters around the airport, fearing new attacks.#Iraq#Iran#USA#IRGCpic.twitter.com/oH39Sq176I — Eva J. Koulouriotis - إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) January 2, 2020

There have also been unconfirmed reports of injuries among Iraqi military forces.

12 #Iraqi military personnel wounded due to latest rocket attack on #Baghdad airport - Reports — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) January 2, 2020

The airport is located next to the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center (BDSC), which is used by diplomats and intelligence operatives, as well as the US-led anti-terrorist coalition forces in Iraq. The area is also home to the joint counter-terrorism center.

While no party has claimed responsibility for the attack, there have been reports that a senior official of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) was killed when a car he was riding in was targeted in retaliation. The umbrella group of Shia militias integrated into the Iraq’s armed forces was blamed for the siege of the US embassy in Baghdad earlier this week.

Breaking: Head of protocol affairs in the PMF committee Mohammed Ridha was killed along side “his guests” during an attack on two SUVs on the main road of Baghdad Airport #Baghdad#Iraqpic.twitter.com/2sNj0drylL — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) January 2, 2020

Muhammad Reza Al-Jabri, Director of Relations at the PMF, was reportedly killed in the apparent raid targeting the two vehicles, captured on video burning on the road leading to the airport.

🚨🚨 #BREAKING: Reports of a drone strike killing head of #Iraq PMF protocol affairs Mohammed Ridha and his “his guests” during an attack on two SUVs on the main road of Baghdad Airport. A significant move if true. — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 2, 2020

ما نعرفه حتى اللحظة و مؤكد هو اصابة سيارتين و مقتل من فيها في طريق المطار و ننتظر تأكيد ونفي كل شيء اضافي عن القصف الذي حصل في مطار بغداد pic.twitter.com/Z0liPLZEKd — Steven nabil (@thestevennabil) January 2, 2020

