Lebanon receives Interpol arrest warrant for disgraced Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn – reports

Lebanon has received an international police arrest warrant for former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, the state-run National News Agency reported on Thursday.

The ‘red’ notice calls on authorities in Lebanon to arrest Ghosn, who managed to jump bail in Japan, where he is charged with embezzlement, and to flee to the middle-eastern country.

Interpol’s request was received by Lebanon’s internal security forces but it has yet to be referred to the judiciary, a Lebanese judicial source told Reuters.

The source told the news agency that, in past cases where Lebanon has received red notices for Lebanese citizens resident in the country, the suspects were not been detained but their passports were confiscated and a bail bond set.

Ghosn fled Japan days ago by hiding in the case of a musical instrument, after having been put under house arrest in that country.

Many details of his daring escape remain unclear, but it is believed he traveled to Lebanon on a private jet, and a private security company may have been involved in getting him out of Japan.

