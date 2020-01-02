 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Fresh CLASHES in Paris as French pension reform strike breaks records (VIDEOS)

2 Jan, 2020 13:08
File Photo © REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Protests against the French government’s plans to overhaul the pension system have reached a new milestone on their 29th day, breaking national records for the longest-ever strike, as demonstrators and police clashed in Paris.

Thursday’s strike action saw protesters block two bus depots in Paris. Officers dispatched to the protest were filmed spraying what some described as tear gas directly into the faces of some of the demonstrators.  

Tear gas was also reportedly used by police on the streets of the city center where protesters marched on Thursday, some bearing brightly-burning flares, and there were several arrests as riot police and demonstrators clashed. 

Unions began protesting against the pension reform proposals on December 5, 2019, and warned the strikes, which have seriously impacted on the country’s transport services, would continue into the new year unless the Macron government took their concerns about the pension system changes on board.

The previous record for the longest continuous strike in France was 28 days, set by rail workers in 1968.

