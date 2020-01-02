Fresh CLASHES in Paris as French pension reform strike breaks records (VIDEOS)

Protests against the French government’s plans to overhaul the pension system have reached a new milestone on their 29th day, breaking national records for the longest-ever strike, as demonstrators and police clashed in Paris.

Thursday’s strike action saw protesters block two bus depots in Paris. Officers dispatched to the protest were filmed spraying what some described as tear gas directly into the faces of some of the demonstrators.

Gazage à bout portant lors de Blocage de dépôt bus Belliard à #Paris ce matin, aucun bus n'est sorti tous les conducteurs ont exercé le droit de retrait à cause de cette #ViolencesPolicieres .😖 #retraites#France#GiletsJaunes#Macron#greve2janvierpic.twitter.com/f0FEridrvj — Le Général 💎 (@LeGeneral00) January 2, 2020

#greve2janvier : ambiance de fou au dépôt Belliard 😁. #RATP, #SNCF, éducation, élus et autres secteurs. Prises de parole, et le blocage tient. Tous ensemble contre la #reformesdesretraites, #GreveGenerale jusqu'au retrait !! pic.twitter.com/7OoChFH6kc — Oué Bébert (@OBebert) January 2, 2020

Tear gas was also reportedly used by police on the streets of the city center where protesters marched on Thursday, some bearing brightly-burning flares, and there were several arrests as riot police and demonstrators clashed.

Action des cheminots vers le siège de la République en Marche à Paris, des gaz lacrymogènes utilisés par les forces de l’ordre juste devant le bâtiment. #greve2janvierpic.twitter.com/jrDqCXpIBx — Remy Buisine (@RemyBuisine) January 2, 2020

Unions began protesting against the pension reform proposals on December 5, 2019, and warned the strikes, which have seriously impacted on the country’s transport services, would continue into the new year unless the Macron government took their concerns about the pension system changes on board.

The previous record for the longest continuous strike in France was 28 days, set by rail workers in 1968.

