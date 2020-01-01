OMG! Mini Cooper catches fire & drives ON ITS OWN in stunning VIDEO

Onlookers in Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana, captured the gut-wrenching moment a car was engulfed by flames and started moving with no driver inside, ploughing into vehicles parked nearby.

The video shows a crimson Mini Cooper – with flames coming out of the hood – start its engine and begin driving. The burning vehicle then rams into another car blocking its way, trying to push it aside. In a matter of minutes, a police patrol arrives to try and put out the fire.

A while later, something explodes inside the engine, hopefully without affecting the first responders. The incident was filmed in Ljubljana, the capital of the Balkan country of Slovenia, on December 25 but popped up on YouTube only this Monday.

