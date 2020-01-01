 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

OMG! Mini Cooper catches fire & drives ON ITS OWN in stunning VIDEO

1 Jan, 2020 07:22
Get short URL
OMG! Mini Cooper catches fire & drives ON ITS OWN in stunning VIDEO
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press / Russian look
Onlookers in Slovenia’s capital, Ljubljana, captured the gut-wrenching moment a car was engulfed by flames and started moving with no driver inside, ploughing into vehicles parked nearby.

The video shows a crimson Mini Cooper – with flames coming out of the hood – start its engine and begin driving. The burning vehicle then rams into another car blocking its way, trying to push it aside. In a matter of minutes, a police patrol arrives to try and put out the fire.

A while later, something explodes inside the engine, hopefully without affecting the first responders. The incident was filmed in Ljubljana, the capital of the Balkan country of Slovenia, on December 25 but popped up on YouTube only this Monday.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies