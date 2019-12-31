 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Aggression against Baghdad embassies will be punished, protesters should stay away – Iraqi PM
HomeWorld News

Protesters break into US embassy compound in Baghdad after American airstrikes in Iraq – reports

31 Dec, 2019 10:06
Get short URL
Protesters break into US embassy compound in Baghdad after American airstrikes in Iraq – reports
Hashd al-Shaabi (paramilitary forces) fighters set fire on the U.S. Embassy wall to condemn air strikes on their bases, in Baghdad, Iraq December 31, 2019. © REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
Dozens of Iraqi protesters furious over airstrikes that targeted Hezbollah positions have forced their way into the US embassy compound in Baghdad. Tear gas and sounds of gunfire were reported at the scene.

The crowd was able to gain access to sections of the heavily-fortified Green Zone, smashing doors and security cameras on the wall surrounding the diplomatic building, according to the Associated Press. The agency said that there was a fire in one part of the compound, and that at least three US soldiers were spotted on the roof of the embassy. 

Plumes of dark smoke could be seen rising from the compound, as protesters waved Hezbollah flags and chanted “Down, down USA!”, “Death to America” and “Death to Israel.” 

Security guards stationed inside the embassy threw stun grenades at protesters outside the compound gate, witnesses told Reuters.

One video purportedly shows US soldiers huddled behind the embassy's reception desk, as protesters film them from the window.

Another clip shows security personnel, wearing helmets and backpacks, gathered in the reception area as protesters shout at them through the window.

The US envoy to Iraq, Matthew H. Tueller, was evacuated from the area, Reuters reported.

The chaos comes after the US military attacked Kataib Hezbollah targets in Qaim, Iraq, and two in Syria. At least 25 fighters were killed in the strikes, the Iran-allied Shitte militia has claimed. The Pentagon blames the group for attacks on coalition forces stationed in Iraq.

The US strikes were strongly condemned by Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi. Tehran described the attacks as a form of “terrorism,” and denied any involvement in targeting US troops in Iraq.

Also on rt.com US envoy reportedly evacuated as Baghdad protesters rally outside embassy amid fury over air strikes (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies