 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Blessed by ‘the algorithm’? Indian singer puzzles over how he made it onto Obama’s best songs of 2019 list

31 Dec, 2019 07:04
Get short URL
Blessed by ‘the algorithm’? Indian singer puzzles over how he made it onto Obama’s best songs of 2019 list
© Instagram/@prateekkuhad ; REUTERS/Mike Blake
Succeeding in the music industry is no easy task, but one talented Indian singer may be on the path to international fame after securing a spot on Barack Obama’s best songs of the year playlist.

Sticking to tradition, the former American president took to Twitter to share a year-end list of his favorite songs of 2019. While the presidential playlist featured tracks from superstars such as Beyonce, Bruce Springsteen and Alicia Keys, there were several lesser-known artists who also made the cut – including Indian singer Prateek Kuhad for his single ‘Cold/Mess.’

Floored by the honor, Kuhad told his Twitter followers that he was amazed that the ex-president knew about his music.

“I didn’t think 2019 could’ve gotten better, but damn was I wrong,” he wrote.

The endorsement from Obama seems to have already helped the Indian artist to attract new fans.

Some commentators attempted to demystify how the former US president learned of Kuhad’s music, noting that the ‘discovery’ was likely thanks to a recommendation from an algorithm.

While Kuhad may be relatively unknown in the States, he has enjoyed considerable success in his native India. The music video for ‘Cold/Mess’ has received nearly 4.8 million views on YouTube.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies