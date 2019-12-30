Police surround buildings after shots fired near, popular Berlin tourist hotspot, Checkpoint Charlie

Berlin police say an operation is ongoing after gunshots were heard during an armed robbery of a cafe near the famous Checkpoint Charlie landmark in the German capital.

The incident took place at around 2pm local time, with shots ringing out close to the famous Cold War era Berlin Wall crossing point, which is usually thronged with tourists.

Friedrichstraße auch dicht, das komplette Areal ist von der @polizeiberlin abgesperrt pic.twitter.com/Q8ALV9W6ES — Axel Lier ✏️ (@Reporter_Flash) December 30, 2019

Several people posted about hearing the gunshots on social media and a police spokesperson said that they were likely related to an attempted robbery in a cafe.

Berlin Police surrounded buildings in the capital’s city center as part of the operation. "We currently believe the shot was fired in an attempted robbery on a shop in Friedrichstrasse. We have the situation under control,” it said on Twitter.

