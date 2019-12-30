 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police surround buildings after shots fired near, popular Berlin tourist hotspot, Checkpoint Charlie

30 Dec, 2019 13:07
The incident took place near the famous Checkpoint Charlie landmark, file photo. © Fabian Sommer/dpa/ZB
Berlin police say an operation is ongoing after gunshots were heard during an armed robbery of a cafe near the famous Checkpoint Charlie landmark in the German capital.

The incident took place at around 2pm local time, with shots ringing out close to the famous Cold War era Berlin Wall crossing point, which is usually thronged with tourists.

Several people posted about hearing the gunshots on social media and a police spokesperson said that they were likely related to an attempted robbery in a cafe.

Berlin Police surrounded buildings in the capital’s city center as part of the operation. "We currently believe the shot was fired in an attempted robbery on a shop in Friedrichstrasse. We have the situation under control,” it said on Twitter.

