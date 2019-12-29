 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Elon Musk gets an EARFUL after suggesting only ‘SUBWAY STALINISTS’ oppose creation of underground highways

29 Dec, 2019 10:26
Get short URL
Elon Musk gets an EARFUL after suggesting only ‘SUBWAY STALINISTS’ oppose creation of underground highways
Elon Musk unveils a test tunnel of a proposed underground transportation network across Los Angeles County, in Hawthorne, California, U.S. December 18, 2018. ©  Robyn Beck/Pool via REUTERS
Elon Musk has been bombarded with internet hate after claiming that a not-very-scientific poll shows that only a small minority are against the construction of subterranean roads.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO conducted a survey on Twitter in which he asked his followers if they liked the idea of “super safe, Earthquake-proof tunnels under cities to solve traffic.” After an overwhelming majority of e-voters responded “definitely,” Musk triumphantly declared: “As expected, 69% want car tunnels! Stop whining, subway Stalinists, the people have spoken.”

While some applauded his victory lap, many Twitter users booed the tech entrepreneur's characterization of public transit enthusiasts.

“Your crusade to further atomize the populace and discredit public transportation sucks,” read a top reply to his self-congratulatory tweet.

Musk was further lambasted for his poll’s ambiguous wording and biased voting choices: ‘definitely’, ‘maybe’, and ‘no, I like traffic’.

The notion that underground roadways would mitigate traffic was also questioned, with some pointing out that tunnels built for car travel already exist – and are not immune to congestion.

Musk created his own tunneling firm, the Boring Company, and has advocated for underground roads as a way to solve traffic in cities. He said in a tweet that a transportation tunnel being built by his company in Las Vegas “hopefully” should be “fully operational” in 2020.

Also on rt.com Fragile glass, handle with care: BULLETPROOF windows on Elon Musk’s electric truck crack during awry live demo (VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies