Several killed & injured as blast hits military graduation parade in Yemen

An explosion occurred in the middle of a military graduation parade in the south of Yemen on Sunday, leaving several people dead and wounded.

An explosive device was activated near a guest platform as troops marched in the southern Yemeni town of Al-Dhalea on Sunday, local security forces said.

Several people are reported to have been killed and injured, although the actual death toll is yet to be announced. No group has claimed credit for the attack so far.

Meanwhile, footage and images showing the aftermath of the blast have begun spreading on social media.

Reports of a huge blast targeting a Yemeni gov military graduation parade in Al Sumood district in Dalih south #Yemen 🇾🇪https://t.co/lRHNTNO3gS — Saad (@SaadAbedine) December 29, 2019

