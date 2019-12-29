 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Several killed & injured as blast hits military graduation parade in Yemen

29 Dec, 2019 09:14
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
An explosion occurred in the middle of a military graduation parade in the south of Yemen on Sunday, leaving several people dead and wounded.

An explosive device was activated near a guest platform as troops marched in the southern Yemeni town of Al-Dhalea on Sunday, local security forces said.

Several people are reported to have been killed and injured, although the actual death toll is yet to be announced. No group has claimed credit for the attack so far.

Meanwhile, footage and images showing the aftermath of the blast have begun spreading on social media.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

