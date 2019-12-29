‘No joke, intruders will be shot!’ Iran warns spies to keep clear of its joint drills with China & Russia

As Iran, China and Russia are holding unprecedented joint naval drills that focus on honing anti-piracy and ant-terrorist tactics, Tehran has warned potential adversaries against nearing the war game zone for military espionage.

“A joint war game is no joke, and this is no joking matter for us either,” the deputy chief of Iran's army for coordination, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, told reporters on Saturday. “Many countries are definitely seeking to know what the matter is. Spies have also taken action.”

We will hit whatever spying craft in the war game zone, be it watercraft or aircraft, as we have proved having such a capability in the past.

The four-day exercise between the three nations began Friday in the Gulf of Oman, which saw multiple maritime incidents this year, while a section of the drills is set to take place in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean.

Also on rt.com Russia-China-Iran hold FIRST EVER joint naval drills in Indian Ocean & Gulf of Oman (VIDEO)

The Iranian admiral did not elaborate on the possible identity of the spies, but earlier this week Washington announced it was “aware” of the drills and, according to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Robertson, was closely monitoring the area.

We are monitoring it and will continue to work with our partners and allies to ensure freedom of navigation.

Also on rt.com Japan to send helicopter-carrying destroyer & spy planes to ensure ‘safe passage’ of oil from increasingly crowded Middle East

The waters around Iran saw a number of maritime incidents this year, that began with a mysterious attack on four merchant ships, including two Saudi oil tankers, at UAE port the Gulf of Oman. Despite a lack of any solid evidence, the blame for the incident was pinned on Iran by the US and its allies. A similar incident occurred in June, when two oil tankers were damaged by what appeared to be limpet mines while transiting the Gulf of Oman – and Tehran was blamed yet again.

Under the pretext of these ‘provocative actions’ by Iran, Washington launched a maritime ‘policing’ mission in the region – finding little enthusiasm among its allies. A period of relative calm that followed these suspicious incidents puzzled even the US Navy’s own chief. Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly claimed this week there was no doubt Tehran was still looking for an opportunity to create more “mischief” – and suggested a “regime change” might be the only viable ultimate solution to the ‘Iranian problem.’

Also on rt.com Freedom of piracy: US seeks allies to outsource hunt for Iranian oil tankers

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!