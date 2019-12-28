‘Indian lobby is far more powerful!’ Imran Khan urges Pakistani-Americans to ramp up propaganda efforts in US

Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged a powerful US-based association of Pakistani medics to step up their lobbying and propaganda efforts, setting an ultimate example by once again comparing Modi’s India with Hitler’s Nazi Germany.

“You are the most educated, with the most awareness,” Khan to members of the Association of Physicians of Pakistani Descent of North America (APPNA), who gathered for an annual meeting in Peshawar, Pakistan, on Saturday.

India's lobby in America right now is far more powerful than Pakistan's. India's point of view always overshadows that of Pakistan and American policies for Pakistan are affected by that viewpoint.

APPNA is the third largest medical association in the US, representing more than 17,000 physicians. It trails behind the union of some 80,000 doctors of Indian origin and the 240,000-strong American Medical Association – but the Pakistani non-profit is yet to unleash its full potential, Khan believes.

A vocal critic of his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi’s government, the Pakistani PM railed against their contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and India’s move to revoke the special status of Kashmir, going as far as to drop a ‘Nazi’ bomb to woo the audience and inspire them to help Islamabad in countering New Delhi's “fascist” propaganda with own narrative.

“The programs they are bringing in are identical to those in Hitler's Nazi Germany when they committed genocide of the Jews,” he told the crowd, accusing India of violating “all humanitarian laws and international laws,” as well as persecuting and even committing “war crimes” against Muslims.

I don't think you realize your lobbying strength… To counter where all this is headed, you must be prepared beforehand and lobby with full force.

Dismissing the criticism of their policies as mostly uninformed as misguided, Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have long been arguing that reorganizing Kashmir will help to combat terrorism and boost the region’s economy as it becomes more integrated into India.

As for the CAA, the law makes it easier to acquire citizenship for the six religious minorities arriving from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. The government insists the action is non-discriminatory and only signifies that the people of India have “decided to accept the minorities who have faced humiliation” in these Muslim-majority states. New Delhi stresses that the law, which sparked protests and deadly riots across the nation, affects neither Indian Muslims not foreigners who can still get citizenship under existing laws.

