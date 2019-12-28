‘Impressive display of firepower’? WATCH Pakistan Navy fire volley of missiles in Arabian Sea drills (VIDEO)

Pakistan Navy has conducted a live-fire exercise in northern Indian Ocean to demonstrate its combat readiness and test multiple types of missiles. The military dubbed it an impressive show of firepower... but see for yourself.

The drills involved at least one Navy destroyer, as well as helicopters, submarines and fast attack missile boats – yet from a video and press release by the Pakistani military it remains unclear how many of each.

A range of anti-ship and land-attack missiles were fired from “surface, subsurface and air platforms,” in addition to a portable surface-to-air missile lauched from the shore in northern Arabian Sea. According to the press release, full of praise to Pakistan’s naval might but extremely scarce on details, all missiles “successfully hit their intended targets,” obviously.

The Anti-Ship Missiles were launched from PN Destroyer & Aircraft. Land Attack Missiles were fired from Submarine & Fast Attack Craft (Missile). Air Def Missile was launched at Makran coast to re-affirm PN's Air Def capabilities. All missiles successfully hit their targets. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/n67TBKKJV0 — Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed DGPR Navy (@dgprPaknavy) December 27, 2019

“Pakistan Navy is a strong and formidable force, fully capable to protect and advance national maritime interests,” stated Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, expressing its “utmost satisfaction” with what the naval force’s public relations team described as nothing short of “an impressive display of firepower.”

