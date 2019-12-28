 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Impressive display of firepower’? WATCH Pakistan Navy fire volley of missiles in Arabian Sea drills (VIDEO)

28 Dec, 2019 03:38
©  Facebook / Pakistan Navy
Pakistan Navy has conducted a live-fire exercise in northern Indian Ocean to demonstrate its combat readiness and test multiple types of missiles. The military dubbed it an impressive show of firepower... but see for yourself.

The drills involved at least one Navy destroyer, as well as helicopters, submarines and fast attack missile boats – yet from a video and press release by the Pakistani military it remains unclear how many of each.

A range of anti-ship and land-attack missiles were fired from “surface, subsurface and air platforms,” in addition to a portable surface-to-air missile lauched from the shore in northern Arabian Sea. According to the press release, full of praise to Pakistan’s naval might but extremely scarce on details, all missiles “successfully hit their intended targets,” obviously.

“Pakistan Navy is a strong and formidable force, fully capable to protect and advance national maritime interests,” stated Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, expressing its “utmost satisfaction” with what the naval force’s public relations team described as nothing short of “an impressive display of firepower.”

