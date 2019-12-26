Israeli jets strike Gaza in retaliation after rocket siren forces Netanyahu to seek shelter

The Israeli military has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes against alleged ‘terrorist targets’ in Gaza, after rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave forced PM Netanyahu to interrupt a campaign speech and seek cover.

The IDF confirmed its warplanes and helicopters struck several targets belonging to Hamas, including the group’s “military complexes” early Thursday morning.

In response to the rocket fired from #Gaza at Israeli civilians earlier tonight, the Israeli Air Force just struck a number of Hamas terror targets in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 26, 2019

The strikes come in retaliation for a single rocket allegedly fired from the Gaza Strip towards the southern city of Ashkelon where the embattled Israeli Prime Minister was holding a campaign event.

An IDF airstrike against a militant site west of #Gaza City. #Israelpic.twitter.com/CNzp0jhMG0 — Joe Truzman (@Jtruzmah) December 26, 2019

Forced to briefly flee the stage, Netanyahu issued a thinly veiled threat upon his return, remembering an Islamic Jihad commander, Baha Abu Al-Atta who was “no longer around” following a targeted assassination by Israeli forces.

Whoever tried to make an impression just now should pack his bags.

