 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Israeli jets strike Gaza in retaliation after rocket siren forces Netanyahu to seek shelter

26 Dec, 2019 04:53
Get short URL
Israeli jets strike Gaza in retaliation after rocket siren forces Netanyahu to seek shelter
FILE PHOTO ©  IDF / Abir Sultan via Reuters
The Israeli military has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes against alleged ‘terrorist targets’ in Gaza, after rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave forced PM Netanyahu to interrupt a campaign speech and seek cover.

The IDF confirmed its warplanes and helicopters struck several targets belonging to Hamas, including the group’s “military complexes” early Thursday morning.

The strikes come in retaliation for a single rocket allegedly fired from the Gaza Strip towards the southern city of Ashkelon  where the embattled Israeli Prime Minister was holding a campaign event.

Forced to briefly flee the stage, Netanyahu issued a thinly veiled threat upon his return, remembering an Islamic Jihad commander, Baha Abu Al-Atta who was “no longer around” following a targeted assassination by Israeli forces.

Whoever tried to make an impression just now should pack his bags.

Also on rt.com ‘Start packing your bags!’ Netanyahu hints at targeted assassination after rocket siren spoils his campaign speech

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies