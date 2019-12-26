 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH Russian military police secure yet another abandoned US outpost in Syria

26 Dec, 2019 06:32
Russian military policemen have secured a village near Raqqa, formerly occupied by US troops, as Moscow continues to patrol strategic areas along the Turkish-Syrian border.

The servicemen have arrived at Tal Samin, some 25km north of Raqqa, the former capital of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), earlier this week.

The video, published by the Zvezda TV channel, shows APCs and armored jeeps with Russian flags entering the village, with dozens of armed troops securing the area.

A Russian flag was raised atop an abandoned building.

Tal Samin lies near a strategic highway intersection that connects Raqqa with central and northern parts of the country. The US used to maintain an outpost there, until American soldiers hastily left the area in October.

Russia and Turkey have earlier agreed on Moscow facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the 30km (18.5 mile) ‘safe zone’ along the Syrian-Turkish border. The nations are now conducting joint patrols within the designated area.

The policemen have previously secured several US bases, including an airfield in Kobani, which were abandoned after US President Donald Trump announced the withdrawal of American forces from Syria.

