Turkish parliament may allow deployment of its military in Libya – Erdogan's spokesman

The situation on the ground may call for MPs to consider the use of Turkey’s military in Libya, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin has said. Ankara has a security cooperation deal with Tripoli, which allows for such a move.

“There might be a need for an authorization in line with the developments over there. The parliament is conducting work on this issue [drafting a bill],” the spokesman told journalists, adding that giving such authorization was the prerogative of the parliament.

Turkish involvement in the war-torn North African country can take the form “of military training, or other areas, such as political support.”

Should the need for such a bill arise, MPs are likely to back it as the AKP party of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a majority in parliament.

Last week, the deputies ratified a military cooperation deal, which Erdogan signed with the internationally recognized Libyan government of Fayez al-Serraj in late November.

Also on rt.com Turkey ready to increase military support to internationally recognized government in Libya – Erdogan

The agreement allows for the creation of a “quick reaction force” on request from Libya, the supply of Turkish vehicles and weapons to Tripoli, as well as intelligence sharing.

The deal came at a crucial moment for Serraj and his Government of National Accord (GNA), as General Khalifa Haftar from the rival, Tobruk-based government keeps advancing on Tripoli. Libya remains split since 2011, when a popular uprising, backed by a NATO bombing campaign, led to the ouster and murder of the country’s long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi.

Serraj told Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper on Monday that his government has “no alternative” but to seek military help from Ankara. He defended the deal with Erdogan, saying that Italy and other nations have no right to criticize Tripoli for “getting Turkish tanks and drones,” because they (Italy and other nations) had done nothing to prevent the situation in Libya from deteriorating.

Also on rt.com Turkey’s threat to send troops into Libya has all sides sitting up and asking, is this a bluff?

Erdogan earlier vowed that Turkey won’t back out from the new security deal with Serraj’s government, saying that military support to Tripoli may include ground, air and maritime options.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!