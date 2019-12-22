‘It’s my second life’: Indian officer says coin-filled purse saved his life after protester bullet pierced body armor (PHOTO)

A police constable in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, swept by violent protests against a citizenship law, has said he narrowly escaped a certain death after a bullet passed through his bullet proof vest but was stopped by a coin.

Vijender Kumar, 24, has been celebrating his "second" birthday after he came within a hair's breadth of losing her life, having been shot in the chest as protests against the citizenship law descended into violent clashes in the city of Firozabad on Friday.

Protesters reportedly set at least six vehicles alight, including police cars, while hurling stones at law enforcement that responded by attempting to scatter the crowd with tear gas. One person was killed in the showdown, and two police officers, including Kumar, suffered bullet wounds. Twenty-five civilians were taken to hospital, predominantly with injuries resulting from stone-pelting and about 30 police officers have been hurt, according to police.

Kumar said he was hit by a bullet after police, put on the defensive by the demonstrators, moved in to disperse the rally.

“Amid heavy stone-pelting and firing, I had to chase the violent mob. The bullet escaped by heart by a whisker”

While the officer was wearing protective body armor at the time, the vest failed to withstand live fire he said was coming from the side of protesters. The 24-year-old was for a certain death, as the bullet struck him on the left side of his chest near the heart, if not for a coin he kept in a wallet in his front pocket.

“Though the vest failed to protect me, my wallet, in which I had kept a picture of Lord Shiva and a few coins, saved me. It’s my second life and I’m thankful to God.”

Protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which New Dehli says is aimed at protection of persecuted minorities have been marred by widespread violence, with oppositing slamming the legislation as discriminatory towards Muslims, The unrest has reportedly claimed 22 lives across the country, including 15 in Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh police chief reported Saturday that over 260 servicemen have been injured in the scuffles and arson attempts in the state.

