This music will take you high: Drug smuggler caught with COCAINE GUITAR at Cancun airport (PHOTOS)

An enterprising drug smuggler was no match for airport security in Cancun Mexico, after being caught attempting to slip through customs with a guitar “completely made of drugs,” presumably cocaine, according to authorities.

A passenger passing through Cancun International Airport was flagged for further screening after the individual’s red electric guitar was put through an X-ray scanner.

The instrument caught the attention of customs personnel due to its abnormal weight. A drug dog was called to the scene, which quickly sniffed out the presence of an illicit substance.

El SAT embargó en la Aduana del Aeropuerto Internacional de Cancún una guitarra eléctrica fabricada con una sustancia ilícita, al parecer cocaína; la portaba una pasajera mexicana. En un hecho distinto, encontraron 58 kg de presunta cocaína en un equipaje proveniente de Ecuador pic.twitter.com/AdGMyMgveL — Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) December 20, 2019

It’s not clear how much cocaine was packed into the phony instrument. A photograph shows a diligent police canine pawing at the guitar, as his handler inspects the illicit object.

In a separate case, Mexican officials also announced that they had seized 58 kilograms (128 pounds) of cocaine, wrapped in 50 individual packages, from a passenger from Ecuador.

