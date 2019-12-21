 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
This music will take you high: Drug smuggler caught with COCAINE GUITAR at Cancun airport (PHOTOS)

21 Dec, 2019 13:59
©  REUTERS/Sergio Perez ; Gendarmerie Nacional Argentina/via REUTERS
An enterprising drug smuggler was no match for airport security in Cancun Mexico, after being caught attempting to slip through customs with a guitar “completely made of drugs,” presumably cocaine, according to authorities.

A passenger passing through Cancun International Airport was flagged for further screening after the individual’s red electric guitar was put through an X-ray scanner.

The instrument caught the attention of customs personnel due to its abnormal weight. A drug dog was called to the scene, which quickly sniffed out the presence of an illicit substance.

It’s not clear how much cocaine was packed into the phony instrument. A photograph shows a diligent police canine pawing at the guitar, as his handler inspects the illicit object.

In a separate case, Mexican officials also announced that they had seized 58 kilograms (128 pounds) of cocaine, wrapped in 50 individual packages, from a passenger from Ecuador.

