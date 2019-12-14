Class act: Argentinian law students take final exams with PRESIDENT overseeing

Argentina’s new president, Alberto Fernandez, returned to his duties as law professor, monitoring students as they took their final exams.

Sworn into office on Tuesday, Fernandez re-joined his former students at the University of Buenos Aires, where he taught law. Photographs shared on social media and news outlets show the Argentinian leader sitting at the front of a classroom as students take their exams.

AHORA: El Presidente @alferdez toma examen a sus alumnos en la Facultad de Derecho de la UBA pic.twitter.com/mYTbKICrPK — Agencia El Vigía (@AgenciaElVigia) December 13, 2019

Fernandez also posted a photo showing him listening to one of the students.

No quise dejar de venir hoy a la Facultad de Derecho de la UBA a tomar exámenes finales a mis alumnos y alumnas de Derecho Penal.La educación pública gratuita es uno de los valores más importantes que tenemos. Vamos a defenderla con el ejemplo y con los recursos que merece. pic.twitter.com/0qWFSMYITw — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) December 13, 2019

“He’s no longer a candidate for president, he is the president of the nation. It’s historical. This will never happen to me again in my life,” one of his students told Reuters.

A group photo was taken after all the exams were handed in.

"Es un gran docente": qué dijo una alumna sobre Alberto Fernández como profesor https://t.co/arNG8KZw6Opic.twitter.com/vVyy3nh05B — LA NACION (@LANACION) December 14, 2019

Afterwards, Fernandez told reports he would continue to give lessons on the general theory of crime and the penalty system every 15 days.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!