Class act: Argentinian law students take final exams with PRESIDENT overseeing

14 Dec, 2019 07:48
Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez (C) at the University of Buenos Aires Law School, in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 13, 2019. ©  REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian
Argentina’s new president, Alberto Fernandez, returned to his duties as law professor, monitoring students as they took their final exams.

Sworn into office on Tuesday, Fernandez re-joined his former students at the University of Buenos Aires, where he taught law. Photographs shared on social media and news outlets show the Argentinian leader sitting at the front of a classroom as students take their exams.

Fernandez also posted a photo showing him listening to one of the students.

“He’s no longer a candidate for president, he is the president of the nation. It’s historical. This will never happen to me again in my life,” one of his students told Reuters.

A group photo was taken after all the exams were handed in.

Afterwards, Fernandez told reports he would continue to give lessons on the general theory of crime and the penalty system every 15 days.

