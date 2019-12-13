‘Great win!’ Trump lauds Boris Johnson’s election results, vows ‘big & lucrative’ post-Brexit deal

Trade ties between the US and UK will now thrive after the Tories secured a landslide victory, Donald Trump tweeted as he commended Boris Johnson for the second time after a dramatic post-election Friday night.

Trump praised Johnson’s remarkable victory in a tweet published this morning, shortly after it emerged that the Conservatives gained a majority of seats in Parliament, leaving their Labour contenders far behind.

The US president went straight to business after offering formal congratulations on the Tories’ “great win.”

Congratulations to Boris Johnson on his great WIN! Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U. Celebrate Boris! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2019

The victory gives Conservatives a mandate to get Brexit done, as Johnson put it, and take the UK out of the EU in January. Once Brexit is delivered, London can begin negotiating a separate trade agreement with the US, which Trump was referring to.

Trump sounded enthusiastic about this outcome earlier in the year, saying trade between the two countries “could be four to five times higher” than trade between the UK and the rest of Europe.

