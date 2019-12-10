 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lavrov after meeting Pompeo: We’d offered to publish all 2016-17 comms to see ‘Russiagate’ crumble (WATCH LIVE)
HomeWorld News

Luxury hotel close to presidential palace STORMED by militants in Somalia, gunfight ensues (VIDEO)

10 Dec, 2019 18:09
Get short URL
Luxury hotel close to presidential palace STORMED by militants in Somalia, gunfight ensues (VIDEO)
File photo © REUTERS/Feisal Omar
A group of armed militants are laying siege to the SYL Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia, according to eyewitness reports of gunfire and explosions at the scene. The luxury hotel is frequented by government officials and politicians.

Somalia-based Islamist group Al-Shabab has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to local reports. Witnesses say heavy gunfire can still be heard within the premises, though it’s not clear how many people are inside. Some also said the attackers had donned Somali security personnel uniforms.

"We thought they were police but they started hurling grenades and firing us when they neared and so we exchanged fire at the gate of the hotel," a police officer told Reuters.

One MP who escaped from the scene told others there were casualties, but this has not yet been confirmed.

Somali security forces claim to have killed three of the attackers and say they managed to evacuate officials from the hotel as the attack got underway.

Al-Shabab targeted the hotel in a devastating car bomb attack in February 2016, killing 14 people including five militants and causing enormous damage to nearby buildings.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies