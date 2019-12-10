 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
If Kiev gets control of rebel-held border, a Srebrenica-type massacre may follow – Putin
HomeWorld News

If Kiev gets control of rebel-held border, a Srebrenica-type massacre may follow – Putin

10 Dec, 2019 13:43
Get short URL
If Kiev gets control of rebel-held border, a Srebrenica-type massacre may follow – Putin
Moscow is concerned that if Ukrainian troops take control of the border between Russia and the rebel-held east of the country, a massacre may happen not unlike the one that occurred in Srebrenica during the Bosnian War.

The warning from the Russian president comes a day after his first-ever meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris. Reconciliation between the Ukrainian government and the forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics, which border Russia, was the primary item on the agenda.

Also on rt.com Normandy Four agree to ‘stabilize’ eastern Ukraine in Paris communique (VIDEO)

The roadmap to peace under the so-called Minsk Agreements includes a constitutional reform, an amnesty of rebel militias, and an election of MPs to the Ukrainian parliament to represents residents of the breakaway regions. The final step would be for Ukrainian troops to take control of the border.Kiev has agreed to the roadmap, but says the border takeover must come first.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies