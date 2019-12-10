If Kiev gets control of rebel-held border, a Srebrenica-type massacre may follow – Putin

Moscow is concerned that if Ukrainian troops take control of the border between Russia and the rebel-held east of the country, a massacre may happen not unlike the one that occurred in Srebrenica during the Bosnian War.

The warning from the Russian president comes a day after his first-ever meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris. Reconciliation between the Ukrainian government and the forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk republics, which border Russia, was the primary item on the agenda.

The roadmap to peace under the so-called Minsk Agreements includes a constitutional reform, an amnesty of rebel militias, and an election of MPs to the Ukrainian parliament to represents residents of the breakaway regions. The final step would be for Ukrainian troops to take control of the border.Kiev has agreed to the roadmap, but says the border takeover must come first.

