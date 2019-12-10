Chilean military plane with 38 on board disappears en route to Antarctica

A Chilean military transport aircraft carrying 38 passengers and crew has gone missing, losing radio contact on its way to a base in Antarctica.

The military lost contact with the plane, a C130 Hercules transport craft, on Monday evening while it was traveling to the Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva air base in Antarctica.

Military plane with 17 passengers and 21 crew members is missing in southern Chile. Destination was Antarctica #news — Edo / えど (@edowoo) December 10, 2019

The Chilean Air Force said it had assembled a “multidisciplinary search and rescue team” to locate the missing craft. The whereabouts and condition of those on board – of which 17 were crew members and the rest of them passengers – is not known.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW