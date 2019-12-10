 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chilean military plane with 38 on board disappears en route to Antarctica
Chilean military plane with 38 on board disappears en route to Antarctica

10 Dec, 2019 02:53
Chilean military plane with 38 on board disappears en route to Antarctica
A Chilean military transport aircraft carrying 38 passengers and crew has gone missing, losing radio contact on its way to a base in Antarctica.

The military lost contact with the plane, a C130 Hercules transport craft, on Monday evening while it was traveling to the Presidente Eduardo Frei Montalva air base in Antarctica.

The Chilean Air Force said it had assembled a “multidisciplinary search and rescue team” to locate the missing craft. The whereabouts and condition of those on board – of which 17 were crew members and the rest of them passengers – is not known.

