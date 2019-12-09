Miss Universe host Steve Harvey makes yet another gaffe, insulting Colombia and Malaysia in one night (VIDEO)

Miss Universe host Steve Harvey, of internet meme fame, had another tough night at the office during the 2019 competition, managing to offend both Miss Malaysia and the entire nation of Colombia with two cringeworthy gaffes.

The 62-year-old host was standing beside Miss Universe Malaysia Shweta Sekhon and discussing the evening’s costume contest, prior to announcing the winner. The timing of his banter and the upcoming segment were a little off, however, leading to yet another cringe-inducing moment for all involved.

Miss Univers 2019 : nouvelle bourde du présentateur Steve Harvey pic.twitter.com/MoXCy7HQ2M — BFMTV (@BFMTV) December 9, 2019

“Earlier this week, all the contestants competed in a National Costume contest. Here’s the look at the winner, Miss Philippines,” he said during this year’s contest in Atlanta.

“It’s not Philippines. It’s Malaysia,” Sekhon corrected the bumbling host.

Harvey then blamed the teleprompter for steering him wrong, while making light of the situation by referring to his notorious gaffe during the 2015 competition.

“Now, they are trying to fix it now. See? This is what they did to me back in 2015 – played me short like that.”

However, the competition claimed that Sekhon was, in fact, incorrect and had “jumped the gun” by correcting the host.

“Miss Sekhon wasn’t aware we’d be announcing Philippines first, so she jumped the gun when Mr Harvey started with that news. Mr Harvey made a joke of it so as not to embarrass her, but no mistakes regarding the National Costume winner were made by him, the prompter or production,” the pageant organizers said in a statement.

Harvey also drew criticism for remarks made earlier in the 2019 edition while joking about the infamous and meme-worthy mistake back in 2015, when he incorrectly named Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez Arevalo as the winner instead of the actual winner, Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurzbach.

“Ya’ll never really did let go of that Miss Colombia thing… I survived it all. When you fall, get up.”

I like how @IAmSteveHarvey makes a joke about the cartel to #MissColombia and then cut to her package and she’s like “I’m a lawyer and have been fighting violence in my country.” Get it girl. And Steve, sit down man. #MissUniverse — Spenser Wempe (@SpenserWempe) December 9, 2019

“Colombia has gotten over that, too. They’ve forgiven me. Well, not all of them. The cartel is still trippin’ a little bit,” he said. The off-color joke sparked an outpouring of responses from Colombians, who had a straightforward message for Harvey.

Steve Harvey and his Colombian Cartel jokes gotta go #MissUniverse2019#MissColombiapic.twitter.com/LslZFLOWZz — Julie Florez (@JulieTheBeauty) December 9, 2019

