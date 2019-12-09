 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WADA’s ban a serious blow to Russian sports, tough reaction must follow – Russian deputy parliament speaker

9 Dec, 2019 10:36
Get short URL
WADA’s ban a serious blow to Russian sports, tough reaction must follow – Russian deputy parliament speaker
A sign on the building of Russian Anti-doping Agency (RUSADA). © Sputnik / Anton Denisov
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) had dealt a serious blow to Russian sports by imposing a four-year ban on Monday, so Moscow’s reaction needs to be tough, a deputy speaker of the Russian parliament said.

“I believe [the WADA decision] requires for a tough reaction for our nation, first of all from our President, since he is the one who has the authority to bring order in this sphere in Russia,” Igor Lebedev told RIA Novosti.

Earlier in the day WADA’s executive committee announced it has decided to ban Russian athletes for competing in international events. The nation itself will not be allowed to host such competitions as well.

Also on rt.com Russia banned from major sporting events for 4 years

“Obviously, it was a political decision. And it does not resolve the issues that could have been resolved otherwise,” said Viktor Zubarev, who like Lebedev sits in the lower chamber of the Russian parliament. “I hope common sense will prevail in the end. Politics will be removed from sports and our guys will have a chance to compete. WADA’s decision is not fair.”

Senator Valery Ryazansky said there is only one thing Russia can do under the circumstances, and that is to continue “to prove we are right where we are certain we are.”

“We have to keep on fighting, to appeal these decisions in sports arbitration. We have to keep working and not isolate ourselves from the international community,” he told TASS.

The punishment comes in response to anti-doping officials finding inconsistencies in the raw data provided by the Russian national watchdog RUSADA. Moscow sport officials believe the database may have been manipulated from outside of the country by former RUSADA employees, who retained access even after fleeing to the US.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies