 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WADA bans Russia from major sporting events for 4 years - RUSADA chief
HomeWorld News

Swedish bomb squad robot defuses explosive device left outside pizzeria (PHOTOS)

9 Dec, 2019 09:39
Get short URL
Swedish bomb squad robot defuses explosive device left outside pizzeria (PHOTOS)
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Lars Helsinghof/Scanpix
Police in Eksjo, Sweden received reports of a suspicious object outside a pizzeria, shortly after 3am local time Monday. A bomb squad robot was immediately deployed to investigate the threat.

“It’s some kind of explosive object,” a police spokesman said as officers established a one-block security cordon around the area. A nearby residential building was also evacuated as a precautionary measure.

A robot carried out a threat assessment before a bomb disposal technician was sent in. It took just 26 minutes to disarm the device.

A forensic examination of the scene was carried out and as of 9:44am local time the security cordon was lifted. Police are investigating who might have been behind the bomb and have classified it as “an attempt to cause havoc.”

Sweden has endured an unprecedented wave of bombings tied to the criminal underworld in 2019, with over 100 attacks registered in the past 12 months alone.

Also on rt.com ‘No equivalent internationally’: Swedish police chief at wit’s end over wave of bombings in the country

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies