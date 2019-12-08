Kim Jong-un has ‘everything to lose’ & doesn’t want to break our ‘special relationship’ – Trump

President Donald Trump has insisted that the US will stick to its goal of denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, saying that Kim Jong-un is “too smart and has far too much to lose” to do otherwise.

“Kim Jong Un is too smart and has far too much to lose, everything actually, if he acts in a hostile way,” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “He signed a strong Denuclearization Agreement with me in Singapore. He does not want to void his special relationship with the President of the United States.”

The “special relationship” between Trump and Kim has hit a rocky patch since the two leaders met in Singapore last June and signed a vague commitment to a denuclearized North Korea.

Though Trump and Kim have met twice since Singapore, no concrete progress towards denuclearization has been made, and Pyongyang recently stepped up its missile testing and declared a year-end deadline for Washington to drop its denuclearization demand from the negotiating table.

With Trump warning that he could bring the US’ military might to bear on North Korea, and the North’s media reporting the threat of war “at any moment,” Pyongyang’s UN ambassador stated on Saturday that talks with the US are no longer necessary, and “denuclearization is already gone out of the [sic] negotiating table.”

