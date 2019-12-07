Sound familiar? Reddit says US-UK trade deal leaks may be tied to Russia, citing speculation from... of course, Atlantic Council

A trove of secret papers cited by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in attacking the Tories may have links to Moscow, Reddit has announced. The proof? The US-UK-NATO-funded Atlantic Council says it isn't sure but it might be true.

The leaked documents, which were shared on the discussion site several weeks ago, point to evidence that the United States would demand a market share in the UK’s National Health Service in any trade talks after Brexit. In a statement, Reddit said that it believed that the accounts that had shared the documents were “part of a campaign that has been reported as originating from Russia.”

The vague wording is further muddled by the source that Reddit cites: The Atlantic Council. Ben Nimmo, a senior fellow at the think tank, said that the leaks “closely resemble techniques” allegedly employed by Russia. He noted, however, that “we do not have all the data that allows us to make a final determination in this case.”

While media outlets rushed to hype the “findings” as definitive proof of Russia’s involvement, some journalists noted obvious holes in the story.

This statement from Reddit is *very oddly* phrased.Note that it does not actually confirm that the NHS trade discussion documents were leaked by 'the Russians'. While giving media wiggle room to report that they were. pic.twitter.com/tmmqPXQB4j — Mike Hind (@MikeH_PR) December 7, 2019

And what is Reddit's source for this suspicion? The Atlantic Council. And who are among Atlantic Council's biggest funders? US-UK governments. All parties w/ an interest in blaming Russia, and an interest in avoiding a reckoning w/ the leaked documents' content. Sound familiar? https://t.co/6FidxnkYNt — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) December 6, 2019

Aside from the Atlantic Council’s clear conflict of interest in the story (it’s a US and UK-funded think tank, allegedly investigating leaks that damage both governments), Nimmo’s prominence in this saga of alleged Russian meddling is also cause for concern. The self-professed disinformation fighter has links to the now-exposed Integrity Initiative, a shadowy group funded by the British Foreign Office that masquerades as an independent disinformation-busting ‘charity.’ In fact, Integrity Initiative even used its platform to spread talking points aimed at linking Corbyn to the Kremlin.

