Police fire ‘tear gas’ at marchers in Nantes, France as nationwide strike against Macron’s pension reforms rages (VIDEOS)

5 Dec, 2019 13:20
Police fire ‘tear gas’ at marchers in Nantes, France as nationwide strike against Macron’s pension reforms rages (VIDEOS)
FILE PHOTO: A riot police officer holds a tear gas canister launcher during a demonstration to mark the first anniversary of the "yellow vests" movement in Paris, France, November 16, 2019. © REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Police have fired tear gas at protesters in Nantes participating in a nationwide strike, according to local media. The unrest could signal dark days ahead for Emmanuel Macron’s pro-austerity government.

Videos purportedly taken at the scene show demonstrators fleeing as large tear gas clouds obstruct the marchers’ path. In one clip, shots can be heard coming from the police as demonstrators chant and jeer.

French BFM TV also reports that tear gas has been used to quell the rally.

The unrest is part of a nationwide strike by public workers that has shut down transportation in the country. Unions called for the walkout, which is expected to last until Monday, in protest against Macron’s plans to implement widely unpopular pension reforms.

Macron has proposed making a single, points-based pension system which he said would be fairer to workers while also saving the state money. Labor unions oppose the move, arguing that the changes would require millions of people to work beyond the legal retirement age of 62 in order to receive their full pension.

