Indian woman SET ON FIRE by man she accused of rape on way to hearing in brutal attack mirroring Hyderabad case

A rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh, India was set on fire by a man she had accused of assaulting her. The victim is in critical condition. The attack follows a rape and murder case in Hyderabad that sparked outrage across India.

The 23-year-old woman was brutally attacked by a group of men as she headed to a local court to attend a hearing on a rape case, which she had filed back in March.

The victim suffered burns on around 60 to 70 percent of her body, according to reports, and was rushed to a hospital to receive treatment.

Police arrested three men, including one of the suspects in the rape case. Two other men wanted in connection to the attack are still at large.

The woman had accused two men from her village of raping her and filming the act. One of the accused men had been arrested but was later released on bail. The other man, who was arrested after setting his victim on fire, had been running from the law.

The heinous crime comes just days after 27-year-old veterinarian Priyanka Reddy was gang-raped and murdered in Hyderabad. Her attackers then burnt her body.

