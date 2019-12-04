 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Silent, strong & swift’: India celebrates Navy Day (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

4 Dec, 2019 10:21
FILE PHOTO. The INS Virat (REAR) and INS Vikramaditya (FRONT). © Indian Navy handout via AFP PHOTO
The Indian Navy, one of the most prominent naval forces in the world, is celebrating its day on Wednesday with ceremonies and exercises to demonstrate its strength and resolve.

Navy Day in India is celebrated on the anniversary of a successful raid conducted on the port of Karachi during the 1971 war with Pakistan. The date traditionally starts with a solemn ceremony at the national War Memorial, in which all branches of the Indian armed forces take part.

Senior Indian officials expressed their gratitude to sailors and officers of the Navy. President Ram Nath Kovind, the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, said India is proud of their “commitment in protecting our maritime frontiers, securing our trade routes, and providing assistance in times of civil emergencies.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said all Indians salute the Navy’s personnel for the sacrifices they have made.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted a video produced to celebrate the Navy’s prowess.

Events marking Navy Day will be held across the country throughout the week, including a military tattoo at the Gateway of India in Mumbai and demonstration exercises by the Indian marines.

A rehearsal ahead of Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai. ©REUTERS / Francis Mascarenhas

Marine Commandos (MARCOS) of the Indian Navy during a rehearsal for the Navy Day celebrations. ©Punit PARANJPE / AFP

Greetings are also coming in from other nations, including Russia, India’s time-tested ally and defense provider. The Russian Navy sent a military band to take part in the celebrations in Mumbai.

Some of the most valuable assets of the India Navy, including its only aircraft carrier, the INS Vikramaditya, and its only nuclear-powered attack submarine, the INS Chakra, are Russian-built. The INS Arihant, India’s domestically-built nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine, was designed with the help of Russian shipbuilders as well.

Each year, the Indian Navy picks a new slogan for the Navy week. The phrase ‘Silent, strong & swift’ was chosen for this year’s celebrations.

