Climate commando Schwarzenegger prevented from attending COP25 climate summit due to US storms

Actor and former Republican governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was scheduled to attend the COP25 summit on climate change in Madrid, but couldn’t make it because of rampant storms across the US.

The news was broken by Sebastián Navarro, secretary-general of Capital Cities to Combat Climate Change (CC35), who said the ‘Terminator’ star could not attend for “personal reasons,” adding that the US was experiencing a high number of storms which have precluded the Last Action Hero from flying to Madrid.

Schwarzenegger is a founding member of the World War Zero group established by former US Secretary of State John Kerry, whose aim is to hold “10 million conversations” about climate change with American citizens in the coming year.

He was expected to meet up with his friend and fellow climate activist Greta Thurnberg who took a catamaran across the Atlantic Ocean after the COP25 conference was moved from Chile to Spain due to civil unrest in the Latin American country.

