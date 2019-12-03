 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Climate commando Schwarzenegger prevented from attending COP25 climate summit due to US storms

3 Dec, 2019 15:56
Get short URL
Climate commando Schwarzenegger prevented from attending COP25 climate summit due to US storms
File photo © REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Actor and former Republican governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger was scheduled to attend the COP25 summit on climate change in Madrid, but couldn’t make it because of rampant storms across the US.

The news was broken by Sebastián Navarro, secretary-general of Capital Cities to Combat Climate Change (CC35), who said the ‘Terminator’ star could not attend for “personal reasons,” adding that the US was experiencing a high number of storms which have precluded the Last Action Hero from flying to Madrid. 

Schwarzenegger is a founding member of the World War Zero group established by former US Secretary of State John Kerry, whose aim is to hold “10 million conversations” about climate change with American citizens in the coming year. 

Also on rt.com Kyoto failed. Paris failed. Will the Greta-starring Madrid UN climate conference be any different?

He was expected to meet up with his friend and fellow climate activist Greta Thurnberg who took a catamaran across the Atlantic Ocean after the COP25 conference was moved from Chile to Spain due to civil unrest in the Latin American country. 

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies