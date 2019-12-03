 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
French police search car in Lille after discovery of gas canisters

3 Dec, 2019 12:50
FILE PHOTO © Global Look Press / Mandoga Media
A car carrying three gas cylinders found parked near a military hospital in the French city of Lille prompted a security lockdown of the area on Tuesday. Police have since lifted the alert.

A large area surrounding the street named after the hospital was cordoned off by the police. According to the newspaper La Voix du Nord, two small canisters and one larger one have been taken out of the black Citroën Picasso car.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

