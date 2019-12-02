US may sanction $2.4bn worth of French products over digital tax, some duties to reach 100%

The US has proposed new tariffs on over two billion dollars in French goods, retaliating to a “digital tax” which it says “discriminates” against American products. Some of the products could be penalized by 100 percent.

The new levies could target trade in handbags, sparkling wines, cheeses, makeup products and other household goods, valued at $2.4 billion in total, the office of the US trade representative said on Monday.

Also on rt.com ‘Completely moronic’: French minister slams Trump’s plan to tax wine

“France’s Digital Services Tax is unreasonable or discriminatory and burdens or restricts U.S. commerce,” the statement read, proposing “additional duties of up to 100 percent on products of France.”

BREAKING: Trump Admin proposes tariffs "up to 100%" on certain French goods (about $2.4 bn worth) in retaliation for France's digital services taxItems include:Sparkling wineSwiss, Grueyer, Pecorino and other cheesesHandbagsVarious makeup productshttps://t.co/bVUKZAxEGD — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) December 2, 2019

Approved by the French Parliament in July, the digital services tax imposes a 3 percent fee on technology firms that earn more than $834 million in revenue globally and more than $27 million within France, which would include tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon, who have all complained the tax targets them unfairly. Washington has also slammed the tax as “unreasonable” and questioned its fairness, vowing to retaliate.

Also on rt.com US close to a compromise with France over its ‘unfair’ digital tax, Trump says

US President Trump personally weighed in on the tax soon after it was passed, stating the US would take “substantial reciprocal action” in response to “Macron’s foolishness,” threatening to raise US tariffs on French wine. The threat drew a harsh rebuke from France’s agriculture minister who called the proposed hike “absurd” and “completely moronic.” Though Trump suggested in August that the two sides were close to working out a compromise around the tax, progress on an agreement has apparently stalled in light of Monday’s blustery statement.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!