Seduced by the law: Female cop in India uses old photo & phony marriage proposal to nab on-the-run murder suspect
Police in Chhatarpur, northeast India, had been hunting a man wanted for murder and other crimes. While authorities found themselves unable to track him down, a source informed them that the suspect had been looking for a bride – a piece of intelligence that was used to hatch an ingenious scheme.
A female officer, identified in local media as Sub-Inspector Madhavi Agnihotri, reportedly forwarded an old photo of herself to the alleged killer. After several telephone conversations, she was able to convince the man that she was seeking a husband, and proposed that the pair marry.
Bravo Madhavi Agnihotri ! Hats off to the talented woman cop! https://t.co/Q0kch6jRBO— Dr. VINAY Sahasrabuddhe (@vinay1011) November 30, 2019
Unbeknownst to the suspect, police were waiting at the temple where the wedding ceremony was to take place.
A purported photograph of the arrest shows Agnihotri – who chose to wear her police uniform instead of a wedding dress – standing beside the visibly unhappy groom-to-never-be.
The suspect was swiftly brought before a local court and sent to jail.
