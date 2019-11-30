 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Twitter users can’t even tweet out their frustration amid service outage reports

30 Nov, 2019 02:39
©  DownDetector
Twitter has experienced a major outage affecting large swaths of Europe and North America, among other places, leaving thousands of frustrated netizens unable to vent their anger.

Over 3,000 users reported issues with the site on Friday night, according to Down Detector, many unable to post at all, while others could only tweet out boring text but trouble uploading pictures, videos and links.

The malfunction comes on the heels of a large outage on Facebook and Instagram earlier this week, barring Americans from sharing photos of their Thanksgiving meals.

For now, users may find themselves starved of dopamine-driving likes, comments and shares – will the millennials make it?

