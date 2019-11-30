Twitter users can’t even tweet out their frustration amid service outage reports

Twitter has experienced a major outage affecting large swaths of Europe and North America, among other places, leaving thousands of frustrated netizens unable to vent their anger.

Over 3,000 users reported issues with the site on Friday night, according to Down Detector, many unable to post at all, while others could only tweet out boring text but trouble uploading pictures, videos and links.

Twitter is having issues since 9:10 PM EST. https://t.co/qqqwagPRpH RT if it's down for you as well #Twitterdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 30, 2019

The malfunction comes on the heels of a large outage on Facebook and Instagram earlier this week, barring Americans from sharing photos of their Thanksgiving meals.

Anytime you want to fix this problem @TwitterSupport , let us know because Twitter is down for uploading media #TwitterDown , #FixYourAPI — ROB (@kidyungn) November 30, 2019

For now, users may find themselves starved of dopamine-driving likes, comments and shares – will the millennials make it?

yeah that's why #twitterdown is trending. i can't send pictures or videos — ᴶᴬˢ (@seonghwxll) November 30, 2019

IS TWITTER DOWN?! CAN Y'ALL SEE THIS ??? — 🍒 (@euphoriademie) November 30, 2019

Like this story? Share it with a friend!