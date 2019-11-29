 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Berlin's Schoenefeld airport shuts down after WW2 BOMB discovered

29 Nov, 2019 12:36
A general view shows the departure area of the main terminal of Berlin Brandenburg international airport Willy Brandt (BER) during a media tour in Schoenefeld, south of Berlin, Germany, November 25, 2019. © REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Germany’s Berlin-Schoenefeld airport has suspended operations and diverted arriving flights after a World War Two bomb was discovered during construction work at the air hub.

An airport spokesman said that authorities were on the scene to determine how best to dispose of the decades-old munition. Departures and arrivals from Schoenefeld have reportedly been halted, with flights scheduled to land being diverted to other airports.

The official Twitter account of Berlin’s Airport Service announced that Schoenefeld’s flight operations had been “interrupted” by the bomb, but did not provide more details.

Schoenefeld Airport is located 18km (11 miles) southeast of the German capital. Nearly 13 million passengers passed through the air hub in 2017, according to official data.

