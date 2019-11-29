Berlin's Schoenefeld airport shuts down after WW2 BOMB discovered

Germany’s Berlin-Schoenefeld airport has suspended operations and diverted arriving flights after a World War Two bomb was discovered during construction work at the air hub.

An airport spokesman said that authorities were on the scene to determine how best to dispose of the decades-old munition. Departures and arrivals from Schoenefeld have reportedly been halted, with flights scheduled to land being diverted to other airports.

The official Twitter account of Berlin’s Airport Service announced that Schoenefeld’s flight operations had been “interrupted” by the bomb, but did not provide more details.

Schoenefeld Airport is located 18km (11 miles) southeast of the German capital. Nearly 13 million passengers passed through the air hub in 2017, according to official data.

