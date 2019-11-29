 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

In swipe at US, New Delhi says foreign nations must ‘respect’ its decision to purchase Russian S-400 systems

29 Nov, 2019 09:46
Get short URL
In swipe at US, New Delhi says foreign nations must ‘respect’ its decision to purchase Russian S-400 systems
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia March 11, 2019. © REUTERS/Vitaly Nevar/File Photo
The decision to purchase Russian S-400 systems was based solely on the merit of the military hardware, India’s foreign minister has said, stressing that national security will never be undermined by objections from foreign states.

Despite pressure from Washington to abandon the deal, India is set to procure five S-400 anti-air batteries as part of a $5.4 billion arms sale with Moscow. Speaking on Thursday to India’s upper house, the Council of States, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar stressed that New Delhi had made the merits of the purchase “very clear,” and that national security cannot be endangered by objections from foreign states.

We will not be influenced by other countries on what we do in terms of our national security and defense. If we have committed to the S-400 agreement, which we have, then other countries need to respect that decision

The S-400 is Russia’s most advanced long-range air defense system, designed to intercept enemy aircraft and missiles. Washington has threatened to impose sanctions on India and other countries that buy Russian military hardware.

Also on rt.com India should not be ‘bullied’ on world stage: Iran’s FM Zarif calls on New Delhi to resist US pressure

Although the weapons deal has been a point of contention with Washington, Jaishankar said that India enjoys a “durable relationship” with the United States that goes across party divides.

A similar deal between Russia and Turkey resulted in a major rift between Washington and Ankara. Turkey has been excluded from the F-35 jet program, after refusing to cancel its S-400 order.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies