Japanese retailer reconsiders planned ‘menstruation badges’ amid public backlash

28 Nov, 2019 16:49
The proposed move sparked an online backlash, FILE PHOTO. © Voller Ernst / Siegfried Steinac/ Global Look Press
The Japanese department store Daimaru Umeda has revoked plans to introduce 'menstruation badges' for female employees, amid a searing backlash online.

The badges were suggested as a means for staff members to display when they're on their period, in an ill-conceived attempt from management to elicit sympathy among employees.

“In Japan, there is a tendency for women’s sexuality and periods to ‘not to be mentioned’… [but] the femtech boom is growing, and the values of young people are changing with it,” explained department store manager Takahiro Imazu.

While the chain hoped to encourage bonding and understanding among staff, the public backlash proved too strong. 

“We received many complaints from the public. Some of them concerned harassment, and that was definitely not our intention. We're reconsidering plans now,” an executive from the store, who declined to be named, said. He also denied claims that the badges were to be made compulsory. 

The badges included the manga character named "Seiri Chan" - loosely translated as "Miss Period" - and measured 8cm long and 7cm wide, and were to be worn under the employee’s name tag.

Daimaru Umeda sells a variety of female-oriented products such as medicine, herbal tea, skincare products, underwear and cosmetics.

