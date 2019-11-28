Thanksgiving day massacre: Facebook experiences major outage across continental US & beyond
Users reported outages across both Facebook and Instagram, which are both owned by the same company, but WhatsApp appeared to be unaffected by the issue as yet. All three apps share much of the same underlying infrastructure which can often create a cascade effect when a server goes down.
The Facebook platform began experiencing issues at approximately 9:17 EST. Though the majority of the reports stem from the US, there has also been reports of issues in Europe, South America and parts of Asia.
As expected during these outages, frustrated users took to Twitter to vent their dissatisfaction and concern that they may have to actually talk to their family members during Thanksgiving dinner.
#facebookdown#instagramdown#Thanksgiving2019pic.twitter.com/xX1DNfrC8j— K A T H E R I N E (@SpecialK2991) November 28, 2019
#facebookdownpic.twitter.com/9qdv0I6fcm— José Luis Duarte (@JoselDuarte) November 28, 2019
Aaaand Fcacebook is down. lol #facebookdown#instagramdownpic.twitter.com/7l1Md9UV7e— Pete O'Neal (@peteonealjr) November 28, 2019
