Top-secret mission? ‘Ramzan Kadyrov’ photographed in… German Army uniform

A doppelganger of the firebrand Chechen leader has been found in the unlikeliest of all places… the German armed forces, stunning viewers who joked that it might be hinting at some things to come.

Embedded to illustrate an article by RT Russian on Germany’s plans to expand the Bundeswehr’s overseas deployments, the eye-catching photo shows soldiers standing still as they greet Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the defense minister.

A soldier standing third from right bears an uncanny resemblance to the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, when viewed in profile.The reddish beard and the overall look are so close to Kadyrov’s that even the Bundeswehr’s distinctive Flecktarn camouflage uniform couldn’t hide the similarities.

The stunning find has so far been mostly overlooked online, but some eagle-eyed internet dwellers didn’t let it go unnoticed.

“Kadyrov is on a top-secret mission,” joked Telegram channel Orda.

Рамзан Ахматович на суперсекретной миссии.Хотели написать «внедряется в тыл врага», но ведь гыгыкать начнут.[Орда] – родная, злобная, твоя pic.twitter.com/q9holjlsi4 — Орда (@OrdaMordora) November 26, 2019

What’s more, the Chechen leader isn’t a stranger to soldiering. From time to time, he makes headlines by firing off bellicose outbursts, be it threats to target Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) followers or quell the Islamist insurgency in his own republic.

