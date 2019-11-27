 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Top-secret mission? ‘Ramzan Kadyrov’ photographed in… German Army uniform

27 Nov, 2019 09:27
© RIA Novosti / Said Tsarnaev; Reuters / MICHAEL DALDER
A doppelganger of the firebrand Chechen leader has been found in the unlikeliest of all places… the German armed forces, stunning viewers who joked that it might be hinting at some things to come.

Embedded to illustrate an article by RT Russian on Germany’s plans to expand the Bundeswehr’s overseas deployments, the eye-catching photo shows soldiers standing still as they greet Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, the defense minister.

A soldier standing third from right bears an uncanny resemblance to the leader of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, when viewed in profile.The reddish beard and the overall look are so close to Kadyrov’s that even the Bundeswehr’s distinctive Flecktarn camouflage uniform couldn’t hide the similarities.

The would-be Kadyrov appears third from right © REUTERS/Michael Dalder

The stunning find has so far been mostly overlooked online, but some eagle-eyed internet dwellers didn’t let it go unnoticed.

“Kadyrov is on a top-secret mission,” joked Telegram channel Orda.

What’s more, the Chechen leader isn’t a stranger to soldiering. From time to time, he makes headlines by firing off bellicose outbursts, be it threats to target Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) followers or quell the Islamist insurgency in his own republic.

