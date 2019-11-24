‘WTF is wrong with people?’ Fashion house pulls its new striped outfit after criticism it looks like Nazi camp uniforms (PHOTOS)

Luxury fashion brand Loewe has apologized and pulled a two-piece outfit from its range after complaints it looked like the clothing that Nazi concentration camp internees were forced to wear.

The black and white striped shirt and trousers set was released by the Spanish fashion house as part of a special capsule collection inspired by 19th century English ceramicist William De Morgan. The shirt alone was retailing for $950.

Seriously? No one saw this coming? https://t.co/2Zi4nypxXM — Footwear Plus (@FootwearPlusMag) November 22, 2019

However, the outfit soon drew controversy, with people pointing out its uncomfortable similarity to the iconic striped uniforms worn by inmates of the Nazi concentration camps during the Second World War.

The Loewe outfit drew scathing comments on Twitter, with many wondering “what on Earth they were thinking,” and pointing out that “for almost $1,000, you can look like a prisoner of the Nazis.”

“WTF is wrong with people,” one commenter wrote. “Too many have lost their humanity and really have no clue of the past horrors. Shame on them.”

Luxury Fashion Brand Loewe Pulls Outfit After Criticism it Resembles Concentration Camp Uniforms https://t.co/0J7Em8WlGu via @ktla — That Unsinn Guy (@thatunsinnguy) November 23, 2019

In a statement posted to its Instagram Stories, the company said it was notified that one of its looks “could be misconstrued as referring to one of the most odious moments in the history of mankind” and apologized “to anyone who might feel we were insensitive to sacred memories.”

It added that the products have been pulled.

