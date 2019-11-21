 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tax evaders or sky-high charity? VIDEO shows bundles of cash being tossed out of window in Indian office building

21 Nov, 2019 07:38
FILE PHOTO: Bundles of Indian rupee notes © REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Footage of Indian rupees raining down on a busy city street has spread across social media, with some speculating that the cash was hurled from an office building to prevent its seizure during a raid.

In the video, bundles of 2,000 and 500 rupee notes ($28 and $7, respectively) are seen flying out of the window of an office building in Kolkata, India. Bystanders below can be heard laughing as the bills fall to the pavement.

It’s still unclear why the cash was launched out the window. A popular theory is that an office located in the building was being raided by income tax officers, and that the suspects tried to ditch their bundles of illegal bills.

However, India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has reportedly denied any connection to the viral video.

