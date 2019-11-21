Tax evaders or sky-high charity? VIDEO shows bundles of cash being tossed out of window in Indian office building

Footage of Indian rupees raining down on a busy city street has spread across social media, with some speculating that the cash was hurled from an office building to prevent its seizure during a raid.

In the video, bundles of 2,000 and 500 rupee notes ($28 and $7, respectively) are seen flying out of the window of an office building in Kolkata, India. Bystanders below can be heard laughing as the bills fall to the pavement.

Tax evaders or sky-high charity?



Bundles of cash rain down on busy street out of window of Indian office building



DETAILS: https://t.co/ZscXSqV7UOpic.twitter.com/u4Vfs2xOJw — RT (@RT_com) 21 ноября 2019 г.

It’s still unclear why the cash was launched out the window. A popular theory is that an office located in the building was being raided by income tax officers, and that the suspects tried to ditch their bundles of illegal bills.

However, India’s Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has reportedly denied any connection to the viral video.

